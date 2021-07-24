Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 24

Today’s Birthday (07/24/21). Deepen your romantic relationship this year. Consistent, coordinated actions build and strengthen your collaboration. Summer social life blossoms, motivating a shift at work this autumn. Share romantic and family sweetness this winter, before your career takes off next spring. Together, you’re unbeatable.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept encouragement and offer it. Clarify the message for greater persuasion. Keep practicing and growing teamwork, even as people come and go. Experience pays.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication and networking reveals solutions for a professional challenge. Follow expert coaching. Strengthen basic structures as industrial shifts alter the game. Pivot and redirect attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore new directions. The completion of one project opens time for something more fun. Reinforce infrastructures. Heed the voice of experience. Learn rules before breaking.