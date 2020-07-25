Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 25

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t fall for misconceptions. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. Accept coaching and offer encouragement to others. Share information and resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Financial barriers or delays could impact your cash flow. Make budget adjustments. Upgrade your marketing materials. Prepare promotions and organize your action plan.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — New developments change things. Prepare to launch a personal project but wait for better conditions. Upgrade the integrity. Make sure the message is clear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Revise plans for current conditions. Process transitions and changes. Emotion wins over reason. Relax to recharge your energies. Nurture yourself with private rituals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider costs and benefits. You’re more inclined to be social now. Take precautions to avoid danger or risk. Participate with community efforts. Friends are especially helpful.