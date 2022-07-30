Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 30

Today’s Birthday (07/30/22). Light out for the territory ahead this year. Collaborative routines deepen your partnership. Making a shift in romantic summer plans leads to beautiful autumn connections of the heart. Winter transitions impact your friends and community, before a career blastoff next spring. Discover exciting new possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Slow for tricky sections and tight corners. Listen carefully to avoid communication breakdowns. Don’t gossip. Gentle pressure works better than force. Keep practicing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms with attention. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Discipline is required. Clean messes. It could seem complicated. Reinforce the basics. Stay true to yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your home and family require more attention. Keep fundamental systems operating. Learn from an experienced elder. Add a new twist to a traditional flavor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the situation. Disagreements can lead to a better plan. Edit and revise communications. Reinforce basic structures of a creative project. Find ways to align.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your mind’s full of ways to make money. Minimize unnecessary expenses and save for later. Put the puzzle pieces together for a lucrative gig.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining strength. Enjoy personal passions and favorite flavors. Stay out of an argument. Avoid controversy. Pamper yourself with simple luxuries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Organize your plans. It’s not a good time to travel. Complete projects and clean up old messes. Hold out for what you really want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the team fired up. Team projects go well. Share support with your friends. Avoid disagreements. Strengthen fundamental alliances. Focus on your common cause.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t dig into savings. Self control is required. Avoid gossip, intrigue or rumors. Handle basic responsibilities. Stay on budget and on time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand an exploration. Put in the extra work for a prize. Revise and edit before sharing. Catch mistakes. Monitor conditions to avoid traffic. Prepare carefully.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Revise budgets for growth. Harvest the seeds you planted. Adapt around changes in plans. Clean a mess. Reestablish order from chaos. Collaborate for shared gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Compromise and collaborate. Don’t get stuck on the details. Avoid arguments or upsets. Keep promises and agreements. Support each other around a change.

Notable birthdays: Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 88. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 86. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 83. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 82. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 77. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton is 75. Actor Jean Reno is 74. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 74. Actor Frank Stallone is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Law professor Anita Hill is 66. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Richard Burgi is 64. Movie director Richard Linklater is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 59. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 59. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Terry Crews is 54. Actor Simon Baker is 53. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 53. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 52. Actor Tom Green is 51. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Actor Christine Taylor is 51. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 49. Actor Hilary Swank is 48. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 45. Actor Jaime Pressly is 45. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 42. Actor April Bowlby is 42. Former soccer player Hope Solo is 41. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 40. Actor Martin Starr is 40. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 38. Actor Nico Tortorella is 34. Actor Joey King is 23.