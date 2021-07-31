Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 31

Today’s Birthday (07/31/21). Good things arise in collaboration this year. Work together to coordinate steady growth of shared goals. Community connections light up the summer, illuminating a career change next autumn. Winter passion, fun and romance lead to springtime professional victories. You raise each other up.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Focus on personal priorities. Ignore distractions, rumors or gossip. Keep promises and agreements. Develop what you love about yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take action behind the scenes for a passion project. Keep secrets and confidences. Don’t reveal unfinished work. Creative inspiration and dreams motivate plans and preparations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork grows stronger with practice. Remain patient and respectful around misunderstandings. Minimize risk or hassle. Strengthen bonds with partnerships, groups and networks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Work and family responsibilities blend. Adapt and adjust. Keep an open mind. Miscommunications abound. Routines could get tested. Stay practical and clean up later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Learn something new about somewhere familiar. Expand your exploration. Study a fascinating subject. Deepen your understanding. Help others see the bigger picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Actions can get especially lucrative. Ignore distractions. Avoid controversy and manage for positive cash flow. Share support and resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Intertwine interests and support each other. Let go of preconceptions or expectations. Misunderstandings spark easily. Stick to practical priorities. Share love and kindness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can’t do everything. Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections. Old assumptions get challenged. Use your own good sense. Prioritize your health, energy and work.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Go for light-hearted fun. Avoid controversy, jealousies or conflict. Manage duties and responsibilities, and then get together with someone sweet to share simple delights.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic improvements take focus. Mix physical action and creative passion for lovely results. Make repairs to keep systems flowing. Celebrate upgrades with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus communications on passion projects. Spontaneous networking opportunities are worth investigating. Keep deadlines, agreements and appointments. Assumptions get challenged. Collaboration provides workability and ease.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative ventures step by step. Ignore gossip or rumors. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Let go of preconceptions. Make a heart connection.
Notable birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 92. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 90. Actor France Nuyen is 82. Actor Susan Flannery is 82. Singer Lobo is 77. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 77. Singer Gary Lewis is 76. Actor Lane Davies is 71. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 70. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 70. Actor Alan Autry is 69. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 69. Actor James Read is 68. Actor Michael Biehn is 65. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 64. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 63. Rock musician Bill Berry is 63. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59.