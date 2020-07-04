Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 4

Today’s Birthday (07/04/20). Fortune favors collaboration this year. Disciplined coordination pays in spades. Expect changes with social plans. Imagine future adventures. Summer brings personal glory, before navigating partnership challenges. A quiet winter phase lets you process and recharge, energizing your health and vitality. Build and grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. The Full Moon Eclipse tonight highlights a career shift. Pivot and adjust over six months. Postpone big decisions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes course. The Full Moon Eclipse tonight illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn from a master.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — The stakes seem high with this Capricorn Lunar Eclipse. Change directions with shared finances over six months. Reconfigure. Adapt. Work out this phase together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under this Capricorn Eclipse. Compromise for shared commitments. Adjust to plan changes. Adapt your collaboration together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a roadblock. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon Eclipse. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor, with tonight’s Capricorn Eclipse. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for another view.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Make domestic repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Changes require adaptation under the Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn. Begin a six-month home and family phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Capricorn Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Consider dreams, past and future. This Capricorn Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective six-month phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. Navigate community transitions. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Open new doors.
Notable birthdays: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. Country singer Ray Pillow is 83. Actor Ed Bernard is 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 80. Rhythm and blues singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 77. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 74. Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 62. Country musician Teddy Carr is 60. Rock DJ Zonka is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 58. Rock musician Matt Malley is 57. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 57. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55. Actor Al Madrigal is 49. Actress Jenica Bergere is 46. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 45. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 42. Actress Becki Newton is 42. Actor Mo McRae is 38. TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Melanie Fiona is 37. Malia Obama is 22.
