Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 9

Today's Birthday (07/09/22). Ride professional opportunities to new heights this year. Consistent contribution builds your shared financial strength. Shift health strategies and practices this summer for autumn breakthroughs with physical performance. A reflective winter planning phase produces delightful spring fun with friends. Pursue exciting career possibilities and rise.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid distractions and stick to the budget. Discuss financial options and make decisions together. Compromise to prioritize fundamental elements. You’re building for the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work together to adapt to changes. Your routines get tested. Technical errors or delays could frustrate the action. Collaborate for a common vision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Slow for tricky sections or sharp corners. Stick to stable ground and reliable practices. Take out frustrations with exercise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and recharge. Reduce stress to increase fun, playfulness and creativity. Catch up with family. Connect with young people. Discuss dreams and future possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt domestic systems around changes. Clean and repair. Catch up on the laundry. Make an upgrade you’ve been dreaming about. Long-term improvements satisfy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Old assumptions could get challenged. Avoid conflict. Wait for developments. You don’t have the full picture. Measure your words carefully. Diplomacy wins.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Prioritize basics. Simplify the budget and reduce redundancies. Reinforce foundational structures. Develop business with lucrative potential. Spend wisely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wear confidence like an invisible cloak. Fact dispels fears. Keep standing. You're especially persuasive. Practice diplomacy. Avoid controversy or conflicts. Provide steady leadership.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find a private spot to review and reorganize plans. Controversy arises. Clean messes to improve functionality. Avoid noise or chaos. Nature feeds your spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication with your team to adapt for unexpected changes. Share connections, information and resources. Keep your temper despite frustrations. Teamwork wins.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge requires attention. Take a detour from earlier plans. Strengthen basic structures. Carefully prepare before presenting. Meet deadlines. Your work is appreciated.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A plot twist could deviate your educational journey. Avoid traffic, noise or crowds. Deepen your investigation. Edit and polish research, statements and summaries.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 77. Author Dean Koontz is 77. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O'Leary (TV: "Shark Tank") is 68. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 63. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 58. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 57. Actor David O'Hara is 57. Actor Pamela Adlon is 56. Actor Scott Grimes is 51. Actor Enrique Murciano is 49. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 47. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor-director Fred Savage is 46. Actor Linda Park is 44. Actor Megan Parlen is 42. R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 36. Actor Mitchel Musso is 31. Actor Georgie Henley is 27.