Today’s Birthday (07/13/19). Your work, vitality and health shine this year. Strategize with your partner; disciplined action leads to off-the-charts results. Summer victories support you through a romantic twist. Harmonize in partnership next winter, before discovering a new personal direction. Support each other for mutual growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel and education have your attention. Focus on practical details. Avoid emotional spending. Fantasies could prove ephemeral. Find clever ways to advance your proposal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review your reserves, and determine financial priorities and strategies to keep your boat afloat. Get support from your partner. Clarify and define your shared objectives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Clarify details in a collaborative project. It’s easy for things to fall through the cracks. Manage practical priorities first. And then reward yourselves with something fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — There’s plenty of work. Postpone what you can, and stick to practical objectives. Maintain your fitness and health practices. Small changes can reap large reward.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic fantasies can dissipate. Share your feelings directly with the one who stirs them, rather than hoping they get your smoke signals. Provide concrete results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get your family to clarify the domestic improvements desired. Work out what expenses and actions to prioritize. Determine your budget, colors and style.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clear communications can save you from a tangled mess. Make sure to loop in everyone involved. Keep things respectful to work out roles and responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The money’s good if you prioritize profitable tasks from distractions. A mirage could lead you in the wrong direction. Research moves before making them.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a personal project, and keep your feet firmly on the ground. Handle practical matters. Don’t get carried away by a fantasy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A confusing situation only gets worse until you determine what you really want. Once you choose, everything gets easier. Make practical plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork advances the ball. Carefully research the methods and steps to take. Your group could get lost in distractions and pitfalls. Keep things moving forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make sure that the career opportunity you’re pursuing is solid. Get terms in writing before contributing time or money. Reinforce support structures and foundations.
Thought for Today: “Back of every mistaken venture and defeat is the laughter of wisdom, if you listen.” — Carl Sandburg, American writer (1878-1967)
Notable birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 79. Actor Robert Forster is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 77. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn is 77. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid is 71. Actress Didi Conn is 68. Actor Gil Birmingham is 66. Singer Louise Mandrell is 65. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza is 63. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 62. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 58. Rock musician Gonzalo Martinez De La Cotera is 57. Comedian Tom Kenny is 57. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 57. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 57. Actor Kenny Johnson is 56. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 55. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 54. Actor Ken Jeong is 50. Bluegrass musician Mike Barber is 49. Singer Deborah Cox is 46. Actress Ashley Scott is 42. Rock musician Will Champion is 41. Actor Fran Kranz is 38. Actress Aya Cash is 37. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 37. Actor Colton Haynes is 31. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 31. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 30. Actress Hayley Erin is 25. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 14.
