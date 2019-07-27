Today’s Birthday (07/27/19). Love flowers and grows this year. Practice for physical strength and health with discipline. Rest and recuperate this summer, for top performance this winter, before reconsidering your dreams and direction. Find new inspiration and romance next summer. Twine your hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart for the next month, with Venus in Leo. Love, romance and passion grow. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create beauty.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your home can become your love nest. Domestic bliss serves as underlying theme this month, with Venus in Leo. Direct love toward home and family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Write, express and share your story. You love learning, with Venus in Leo. Studies get especially fun and interesting over the next month.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover your moneymaking performance zone. The next four weeks, with Venus in Leo, can get lucrative. Put your heart into your work, and profit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — For the next month, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible. Try a new look. Fall in love with a new passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Allow yourself more quiet time this month. Find beauty in tranquil moments, with Venus in Leo. Envision an inspiring future, and plot your course.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get out in public. Group activities go well this month. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo. Social activities benefit your career.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status rises over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Watch for opportunities, and jump when the timing is right. Lead with your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Venture into new terrain. This next month, with Venus in Leo, favors education, travel and exploration. Study, research and investigate a subject that you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make and save money together this month, with Venus in Leo. Get into a lucrative groove. Grow shared accounts by amplifying the love factor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Share what you love. Partnerships flow with greater ease, with Venus in Leo. Strengthen and renew bonds over the next month. Find common passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grow your heart stronger. Put love into your work, with Venus in Leo. Balance a busy schedule with peaceful alone time and exercise this month.
Thought for Today: “The test of courage comes when we are in the minority. The test of tolerance comes when we are in the majority.” — Ralph W. Sockman, American clergyman (1889-1970).
Notable birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 97. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 80. Actor John Pleshette is 77. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 72. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 71. Singer Maureen McGovern is 70. Actress Janet Eilber is 68. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 68. Actress Roxanne Hart is 65. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 63. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 63. Comedian Bill Engvall is 62. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 57. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 52. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 52. Actor Julian McMahon is 51. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 49. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 47. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 46. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 45. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 44. Actor Seamus Dever is 43. Actress Martha Madison is 42. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 42. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 36. Actor Blair Redford is 36. Actress Taylor Schilling is 35. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 35. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 29. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 26. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 12.
