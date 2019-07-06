Today’s Birthday (07/06/19). Raise your work energy to new levels this year. Coordinate your efforts for maximum gain. You’re on top of the world this summer, before changes affect your partnership. By next winter, your romantic collaboration heats up, motivating a personal direction switch. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical action satisfies. Stretch and warm up your muscles first. Chop wood, and carry water. Nurture your health with delicious treats and restful recuperation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Give in to a romantic request. Pool your resources to advance on a shared objective. Someone attractive has your attention. Discover common purpose and fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Get creative with a domestic project. Clean, sort and organize your treasures. Share something delicious with your family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — What you’re discovering is mind-boggling. Things are starting to make sense. Communicate your views. Align your logical and emotional thoughts. Share an inspiring possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your head is full of ways to make money. You’re especially charming and persuasive. Extend your area of influence. Put together a profitable deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — What you’re learning increases your confidence. The more you study, the stronger your skills grow. You can make things happen. Dress the part.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile. Consider personal decisions and direction. What do you want? Revise plans to include new objectives. Imagine how you’d like things to go.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, teams and community. Push to advance a cause. Coordinate efforts for greater ease all around. Learn and teach simultaneously. Share the benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional project has your focus. Someone important is paying attention. Keep your agreements, on time or early. Take advantage of a power surge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for an adventure. Pack, and confirm reservations. Study routes, and plan your exploration. Academic investigations and inquiries produce satisfying results. Share your findings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A potentially lucrative opportunity could benefit a shared venture. Collaborate with partners and colleagues to take advantage. Monitor finances closely, and make your move.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Pay attention to what your partner needs. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Let them know that you hear what they’re saying. Support each other.
Thought for Today: “Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for the one who thinks differently.” — Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-German revolutionary (1871-1919)
Notable birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 84. Actor Ned Beatty is 82. Singer Gene Chandler is 79. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 79. Actor Burt Ward is 74. Former President George W. Bush is 73. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 73. Actor Fred Dryer is 73. Actress Shelley Hack is 72. Actress Nathalie Baye is 71. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 68. Actress Allyce Beasley is 68. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 67. Actor Grant Goodeve is 67. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 66. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 65. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 64. Actor Casey Sander is 64. Country musician John Jorgenson is 63. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 62. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 62. Actress-writer Jennifer Saunders is 61. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Actor Pip Torrens is 59. Actor Brian Posehn is 53. Actor Robb Derringer is 52. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 51. Actor Brian Van Holt is 50. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 49. TV host Josh Elliott is 48. Rapper 50 Cent is 44. Actress Tia Mowry is 41. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 40. Actress Eva Green is 39. Actor Gregory Smith is 36. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 34. Rock singer Kate Nash is 32. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 29. Baseball star Manny Machado is 27.
