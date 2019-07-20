Today’s Birthday (07/20/19). Stamina, strength and endurance grow to new levels this year. Tight coordination leads to victory. You’re in the summer spotlight, before you and a partner shift course. Next winter brings a hot romantic collaboration, inspiring a positive personal change. Nurture love, kindness and connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Relax, and review your plans. Reconsider priorities, and schedule tasks to advance them. Avoid travel and overstimulation. Adapt long-term dreams for current realities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider and clarify plans for a team project. Coordinate and schedule activities and responsibilities. Make sure the basics are covered before adding elaborations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Review procedures and schedules. Delegate what you can. Strengthen foundations, and support structures. File, sort and organize. Get privately productive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigate your current fascination. Organize your studies and adventures to include your priorities by reviewing routes and destinations. Strengthen foundational elements. Refine your exploration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial details with a joint venture. Postpone less urgent matters. Review accounts to cut vampire expenses. Ensure that important bases are covered.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consult with your partner to review long-term plans. Strategize and organize. You can get what you need. Stay positive to get farther. Reinforce basic structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go over your work and health practices and plans. Adjust and tweak for maximum performance. Meet your goals and targets with disciplined focus.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review the rules of the game. Pursue a passion, sport or romantic goal. Make fun plans. Enjoy friends and family. Relax and play.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A domestic project benefits from thorough planning and research. Review materials for best quality and value. Follow budgets and practical advice carefully. Family wins.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A creative project benefits from detailed planning and preparation. Keep your primary objective in mind. Keep secrets, and maintain a mystery. Grasp the practical implications.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work out the numbers before committing to a project. Monitor cash flow and revise plans to cover any gaps. Analyze the basic structure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Organize and revise your personal plans to adapt to current passions. Envision your heart’s desire, and plot your moves.
Thought for Today: “We may well go to the moon, but that’s not very far. The greatest distance we have to cover still lies within us.” — Charles de Gaulle, French statesman (1890-1970)
Notable birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Ann Howes is 89. Author Cormac McCarthy is 86. Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 84. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 83Actress Diana Rigg is 81. Artist Judy Chicago is 80. Rock musician John Lodge is 76. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 75. Singer Kim Carnes is 74. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 72. Rock musician Jay Jay French is 67. Rock musician Paul Cook is 63. Actress Donna Dixon is 62. Rock musician Mick McNeil is 61. Country singer Radney Foster is 60. Actor Frank Whaley is 56. Actor Dean Winters is 55. Rock musician Stone Gossard is 53. Actor Reed Diamond is 52. Actor Josh Holloway is 50. Singer Vitamin C is 50. Actress Sandra Oh is 48. Actor Omar Epps is 46. Actor Simon Rex is 45. Actress Judy Greer is 44. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 41. Singer Elliott Yamin is 41. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 39. Rock musician Mike Kennerty is 39. Actor Percy Daggs III is 37. Actor John Francis Daley is 34. Country singer Hannah Blaylock is 33. Dancer-singer-actress Julianne Hough is 31. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 31. Actress Billi Bruno is 23.
