Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 11

Today’s Birthday (06/11/22). Good things come through friends this year. Realize long-distance dreams, with discipline and persistence. Summer brings physical changes, inspiring practices building strength and energy this autumn. Rest, recharge and prepare next winter, before shining at parties and collaborative events next spring. Connect and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor accounts to adapt with recent changes. Collaboration reveals unconsidered solutions. Discover hidden treasure where least expected. Strengthen positions. Grow stronger together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop strong partnerships. Spend unstructured time together. Discover unexpected shared interests. Love sparks in the strangest of places. Enjoy lovely spontaneous moments. Collaborate creatively.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action satisfies on many levels. Exercise energizes you. Work produces tangible results. Keep practicing your moves. Finesse the details. You're growing stronger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Beautiful connections spark. Romance kindles spontaneously. Creative impulses reveal unexpected solutions. Send love letters. Express your talents and artistry. Let your heart lead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects yield satisfying results. Beautify your surroundings with simple touches. Add houseplants. Remove clutter. Family connections foster special sweetness. Share something delicious together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative projects develop in unexpected ways. Barriers diminish with organization and planning. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Strike while the iron is hot.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Expect the unexpected with financial conditions. Profitable opportunities can hide beneath changes. Take advantage of a lucky break. Maintain positive cash flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Shine like a star despite self doubt or insecurities. Connect with your heart, commitments, purpose and passions. Your love sets you free. Practice personal kindness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive. Privacy soothes and settles your spirit. Clean messes and put things away. Avoid drama or controversy. Listen to your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Discuss community challenges. Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Align forces for a common cause. Stay focused despite distractions. Have fun with collaborators.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional priorities loom. Things may not go as planned. Test theories before going public. Don't share unfinished work. Polish the rough edges. Edit presentations carefully.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Art, beauty and culture inspire a new view of freedom. Unleash creative impulses. Study fascinating subjects. Explore and investigate. Listen to your heart.

Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 82. Actor Roscoe Orman ("Sesame Street") is 78. Actor Adrienne Barbeau ("Maude") is 77. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 73. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 72. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 70. Actor Peter Bergman ("The Young and the Restless") is 69. Actor Hugh Laurie ("House") is 63. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") is 62. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose is 59. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 56. Country singer Bruce Robison is 56. Actor Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") is 53. Bassist Smilin' Jay McDowell of BR5-49 is 53. Actor Lenny Jacobson ("Nurse Jackie") is 48. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 46. Actor Joshua Jackson ("Fringe," "Dawson's Creek") is 44. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 36.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0