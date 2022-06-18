Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 18

Today's Birthday (06/18/22). Deepen connections to grow this year. Discipline with an investigation bears valuable fruit. Shift strategies for health and fitness this summer to build autumn strength, energy and endurance. Savor winter nostalgia and traditions, while planning fun springtime social events. Friendship feeds your heart and spirit.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about dreams with your team. Coordinate action to take practical steps. Others provide a boost. Learn new tricks from someone with skills.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t gamble with the rent. Handle the basics to meet deadlines and keep promises. Go back and add elaborations. Polish carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Go ahead and explore, near or far. Realize dreams with disciplined efforts, one step at a time. Plan and prepare.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined management builds financial strength. List the problems to solve and tackle methodically. Monitor budgets and cash flow. Realize shared dreams bit by bit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Coordinate for ease and efficiency. Prioritize basics, and pretty things up later. Schedule carefully. Talk about romantic dreams. Have fun together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energy is high and the tide’s in your favor. Physical actions get results. Clean messes. Take care of health issues. Practice for strength and endurance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone attractive. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. Create something beautiful. Enjoy the scenery and company. Conversation can lead to romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects flower with discipline. Clean messes. Adapt with changes. Get creative. Find simple solutions to reinforce support systems and structures. Add art and color.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review data for mistakes. Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Do the homework. Play your cards close to your vest. Don't reveal until you're ready.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Completion of a project leads to extra profits. Beat your deadlines. Provide excellent work, on time and on budget. Your work is gaining attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. What do you want? You’re ready to make changes for the better. Clean messes. Learn from experience. Get creative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before launching. Take quiet time to plan, organize and prepare. Peaceful settings encourage creativity and imagination. Dream a little dream.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 85. Sir Paul McCartney is 80. Actor Constance McCashin is 75. Actor Linda Thorson is 75. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 72. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 70. Actor Carol Kane is 70. Actor Brian Benben is 66. Actor Andrea Evans is 65. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 61. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) is 59. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 56. R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 51. Actor Mara Hobel is 51. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 49. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 47. Actor Alana de la Garza is 46. Country singer Blake Shelton is 46. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 44. Actor David Giuntoli is 42. Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 34. Actor Renee Olstead is 33. Actor Jacob Anderson is 32. Actor Willa Holland is 31.

