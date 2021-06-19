Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 19

Today’s Birthday (06/19/21). Investigations are fruitful this year. Explore ideas and test theories with consistent discipline. Personal triumph this summer leads to a peaceful autumn reflection and planning phase. Raising the level of your collaboration this winter leads to new dreams, visions and possibilities. Exploration reveals unimagined treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on traditions, rituals and routines. Share compassion and generous listening, with Jupiter retrograde until Oct. 18. Treat others as you’d like to be treated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with friends. Share photos and memories. Strengthen bonds with appreciations and acknowledgment with Jupiter retrograde over five months. Remind people who they are for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on what you love. Revise career plans, with Pisces Jupiter stationing retrograde until Oct. 18. Reorient your professional path to adapt for new circumstances.