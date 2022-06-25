Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 25 (copy)

Today’s Birthday (06/25/22). Your work takes off this year. Faithful efforts grow your family’s financial security. Make a creative change this summer, before autumn finds you falling in love again. Team support and collaboration resolves winter challenges, leading to springtime career breakthroughs. Expand professional profits and possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential today is high. Focus on foundational basics. Disciplined efforts can win long-term benefits. Stash savings for a rainy day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check your course, and then full speed ahead. Focus on basic personal priorities. A long-held dream appears within reach. Abandon assumptions. Watch and listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet place to think and revise plans. Adapt for recent changes. Visualize getting what you want, and imagine steps to take. Schedule thoughtfully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends offer intriguing opportunities. Clarify practical logistics before jumping on board. The potential for long-term benefit tempts. Reinforce foundational structures. Collaborate and have fun.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Reschedule what you can. Get help if necessary. Disciplined efforts bear fruit. You’re gaining points with someone you admire.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Deepen your investigation. Your exploration could take you off the beaten track. Allow for spontaneous deviations. Consider long-term benefits. Stay flexible and discover hidden magic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover brilliant solutions for financial challenges. Old assumptions get challenged. Contribute to family resources. Collaborate to reduce waste and cut expenses. Tap new income sources.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share the load and finish faster. Have fun with your partner. Allow for spontaneous plan changes. Prioritize what works best for you both.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take your work to the next level. Practice for strength, ease and grace. Manage basic responsibilities. Nurture growing health with exercise, good food and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and cook up something fun. Include people and locations you love. Have patience with temporary chaos. Romance is a distinct possibility. Enjoy yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make a mess to clean a bigger one. Renovation or relocation? New paint makes a huge difference. Organize drawers and closets. Enjoy the results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Communications flower. Make long-distance connections. Edit carefully to avoid corrections. Clarify and focus your message. Invite participation and contribution. Share possibilities and inspire action.

Actor June Lockhart is 97. Singer Eddie Floyd is 85. Actor Barbara Montgomery ("Amen," "The Women of Brewster Place") is 83. Actor Mary Beth Peil ("The Good Wife," "Dawson's Creek") is 82. Singer Carly Simon is 79. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 76. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 75. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 70. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 68. Actor Michael Sabatino ("NYPD Blue") is 67. Actor Ricky Gervais is 61. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV's "Fame," "Profiler") is 58. Rapper Richie Rich is 55. Guitarist Sean Kelly of Sixpence None the Richer is 51. Actor Angela Kinsey ("The Office") is 51. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 50. Actor Linda Cardellini ("ER," "Scooby Doo") is 47. Actor Busy Philipps ("ER," "Dawson's Creek") is 43.

