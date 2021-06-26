Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 26

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — For the next month, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible. Try a new style. Tap into a sense of passion, compassion and purpose.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor tranquility over the next month. Sweeter dreams and fantasies abound. Allow yourself more peace, quiet and rest. Keep secrets and confidences. Dream up something beautiful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Participate with your community. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into an exciting professional project over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Watch for opportunities, and jump when the timing is right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Venture forth into new terrain over the next month. Study, research and investigate fascinating subjects. Discoveries and inspiration flavor this Leo Venus phase.