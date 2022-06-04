Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 4

Today’s Birthday (06/04/22). Social collaboration flowers this year. Investigate with persistence, coordination and discipline for bold discoveries. Shifting directions for your health and vitality this summer leads to high performance this autumn. Winter transitions require private adaptation, empowering an exciting team victory next spring. Grow stronger together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Schedule social collaborations, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde for three months. Lay groundwork for fun with friends and family this autumn. Plan and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Play by the book. Review career goals over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined backstage efforts win long-term prizes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Network and connect. Plan for adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Saturn retrograde for three months. Make reservations for a trip next quarter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow rises. Follow budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde for a quarter, financial discipline pays extra. Exceed shared financial goals with care.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on what worked before. Over three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Revise collaborative projects. Resolve misunderstandings. Grow stronger together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review and revise health practices, with Saturn retrograde. Plan and schedule time for yourself. Exercise your heart. Recharge with good food and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with people you love. Follow the rules to win, with Saturn retrograde for three months. Renew traditions. Remember and share classic stories.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining attention. Review plans for home upgrades over about three months, with Saturn retrograde. Prepare domestic renovation projects. Reorganize, refine and polish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop research. Review for style and grammar. Edit and revise over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Return to basic financial priorities. Exert budgetary discipline over the next three months, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Plan for upcoming expenses. Stash extra cash.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Personal self-discipline produces results, with Saturn retrograde in your sign this quarter. Take charge to produce results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Measure the ground taken and still ahead. Consider dreams and visions, with Saturn retrograde. Prioritize health and happiness. Make long-term plans over three months.

Notable birthdays: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 94. Actor Bruce Dern is 86. Musician Roger Ball is 78. Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 78. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 77. Rock musician Danny Brown (The Fixx) is 71. Actor Parker Stevenson is 70. Actor Keith David is 66. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 65. Actor Eddie Velez is 64. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 61. Actor Julie White is 61. Actor Lindsay Frost is 60. Actor Sean Pertwee is 58. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 57. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 56. R&B singer Al B. Sure! is 54. Actor Scott Wolf is 54.

Actor-comedian Rob Huebel is 53. Comedian Horatio Sanz is 53. Actor James Callis is 51. Actor Noah Wyle is 51. Rock musician Stefan Lessard (The Dave Matthews Band) is 48. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 47. Actor Angelina Jolie is 47. Actor Theo Rossi is 47. Alt-country singer Kasey Chambers is 46. Actor Robin Lord Taylor is 44. Rock musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 42. Model Bar Refaeli is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 37. Americana singer Shakey Graves is 35. Rock musician Zac Farro is 32.

