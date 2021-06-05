Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 5

Today’s Birthday (06/05/21). Learn and grow voraciously this year. Practice skills with an open mind and steady discipline. You’re especially powerful and confident this summer, before autumn changes inspire a transitional phase. Winter collaborative projects heat up, leading to new plans and possibilities next spring. Explore for exciting discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Energies could feel blocked or languishing. Don’t bother about the small stuff. Focus on practical personal priorities. Pamper yourself with relaxation and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Slow to consider options. Avoid snap judgments or big decisions. Turn your autoresponder on and work peacefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make sure everyone is on the same page. Adapt to social challenges patiently. Avoid impulsiveness. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better professional conditions to advance. Avoid risk or gamble. Stick to practicalities. Avoid assumptions. Focus on basics. Take care of business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration could take a twist. Fantasy and reality may clash. Don’t believe everything you hear. Avoid automatic reactions. Wait for better conditions to continue.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Stay out of someone else’s argument, especially if there’s money involved. Avoid controversy or outbursts. Consider your exit strategy before beginning. Patience is golden.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience and consideration with your partner. New ideas may clash with old decisions. Slow to avoid accidents, mistakes or arguments. Proceed with caution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts require concentration, despite abundant distractions. Restraint is advised. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Stick to reliable routines. Prioritize health and wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, health and fun. Avoid stepping on anyone’s sensitivities. An argument would get you nowhere. Listen carefully. Try not to break anything.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider carefully before spending on domestic improvements. Mistakes could get expensive. Don’t make assumptions; check the data. New facts dispel old fears.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make important decisions or launch creative projects. Relax expectations and stay flexible. A communications breakdown would thwart your intentions. New considerations arise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action. Unexpected expenses could arise. Stay respectful, despite confusion or controversy. Keep promises or change them. If you make messes, clean later.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 96. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 87. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 82. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 82. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 76. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 74. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 74. Country singer Gail Davies is 73. Author Ken Follett is 72. Financial guru Suze Orman is 70. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 69. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 67. Jazz musician Kenny G is 65.
Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 65. Actor Beth Hall is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin is 59. Actor Karen Sillas is 58. Actor Ron Livingston is 54. Singer Brian McKnight is 52.