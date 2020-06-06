Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 6

Today’s Birthday (06/06/20). Joint ventures blossom this year. Self-discipline with studies earns a valuable prize. Take a new road with your partner for a profitable boost. Redirecting shared finances this summer leads to a personal change before you fall in love all over again. Together, grow and flower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review professional objectives and goals. Today favors planning over action. Consider options and potential. Which road looks best? Research before deciding.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — It’s not a good time to travel. Research projects engage. Make plans for a future adventure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review financial objectives and circumstances with your partner. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, especially when talking about money. Consider before choosing. Plan now and act later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Further investigation is required. An obstacle blocks your long-term objectives. Talk with your partner for a wider perspective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners. Prioritize health and vitality. Practice your moves for later performance. Cook up something delicious. Luxuriate in hot water. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share emotional support with your loved ones. Conditions seem unsettled. Support each other through a challenge. Express what’s in your heart. Love is the answer.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Patience is golden, especially with family matters. Give space to disagreements. Consider your response, rather than blurting out something regretful. Support each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — It’s a time of intense learning. Take notes. Share news and views with a wider audience. Enjoy creative communication projects. Connect with your networks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap another source of revenue. Words go further than actions. Coordinate plans, arrangements and deals. Strike a fair bargain. Conserve resources by living simply.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Consider the best way around an obstacle. You can advance a personal project after overcoming a challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Settle into planning mode. Turn down the volume on overstimulating sounds and visuals. Find a quiet spot to review upcoming schedules. Organize and revise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with a community challenge. Don’t try to force anything. Make plans now and implement actions later. Talk about what’s wanted and needed.
Thought for Today: “A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone.” — Paul Valery, French poet and essayist (1871-1945).
Notable birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund is 73. Folk singer Holly Near is 71. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 68. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 68. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 61. Rock musician Steve Vai is 60. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs is 57. Actor Anthony Starke is 57. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 52. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 50. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 48. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger is 46. Actress Staci Keanan is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Amber Borycki is 37. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 13.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!