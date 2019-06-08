Today’s Birthday (06/08/19). Partnership flowers this year. Invest time, effort and money into a collaborative venture. Your income gets a boost this summer, leading you around a shared financial obstacle. By next winter, joint profits start cooking repaying your earlier investment. What comes around goes around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Speak from the heart. Words come easily. You love learning this month, with Venus in Gemini. Your creative muses sing to you. Discuss shared passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The next phase can get profitable. Gather new income over the next month, with Venus in Gemini. Lucrative opportunities abound. Invest in home and family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re irresistible this month, with Venus in your sign. You’re attractive, attracted and especially lucky with love and money. No need to swagger. Enjoy it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Peace and quiet can relax your sensibilities, with Venus in Gemini. Consider dreams old and new. Envision how you’d like things to go.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Social activities benefit your career. Group activities go well over the next month, with Venus in Gemini. Get out in public, as you’re especially popular.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for opportunities to advance your career this month. Your creativity pays off, with Venus in Gemini. Put love into your work, and shine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next phase, with Venus in Gemini, favors travel and adventure. Begin an educational exploration. Push your own boundaries. Pursue bold discoveries and fresh experiences.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family fortunes flourish, with Venus in Gemini. Review numbers this month. Collaborate to get farther, faster. Share resources, efforts and benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A romantic partnership heats up. Collaboration sparks anew this month, with Gemini Venus. Get creative and cook up something delicious together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your work and it flowers, with Venus in Gemini. Physical practice raises your performance level. Get your heart pumping for great results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Gemini. Artistic efforts work in your favor this month. Follow your heart. Pursue your own passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your home into your love nest. Improvements satisfy, with Venus in Gemini. Focus on home and family this month. Beautify your surroundings.
Thought for Today: “Don’t talk about what you have done or what you are going to do.” — President Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826)
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Jerry Stiller is 92. Actress Millicent Martin is 85. Actor James Darren is 83. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 79. Singer Chuck Negron is 77. Musician Boz Scaggs is 75. Author Sara Paretsky is 72. Actress Sonia Braga is 69. Actress Kathy Baker is 69. Country musician Tony Rice is 68. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 68. Actor Griffin Dunne is 64. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 62. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 61. Singer Mick Hucknall is 59. Musician Nick Rhodes is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Doris Pearson is 53. Actress Julianna Margulies is 52. Actor Dan Futterman is 52. Actor David Sutcliffe is 50. Actor Kent Faulcon is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nicci Gilbert is 49. Actress Kelli Williams is 49. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 49. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 48.Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer is 44. Actor Eion Bailey is 43. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 43. Rapper Kanye West is 42. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 41. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 41. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks is 40. Rock singer Alex Band is 38. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins is 38. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 36. Actress Torrey DeVitto is 35. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.