Today’s Birthday (06/29/19). You’re growing stronger and healthier this year. Partnership gets you farther, faster. You’re on top of the world this summer, before a sidestepping an obstacle with your partner. Your collaboration heats up next winter, before a personal redirection. Make time for exercise, flowers and romance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Do the homework that presents your idea in all its glory. You can get what you need. Edit your communications.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses, and increase efficiency. You can make extra income with extra efforts. Research purchases for best value and quality in advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline pays off nicely. Draw upon hidden resources. Keep consistently doing your homework for satisfying personal results. Your passion can energize you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Carve out some quiet time to rest and prepare for upcoming events. Organization and planning now provide ease and efficiency later. Consider options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you get farther, faster. Teamwork makes light work of a big job. Provide food and treats for those who help. Your friends come through.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with what others deliver. A professional challenge is easily resolved with a positive attitude and high energy. Invest in success. Push for great results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An adventure is more fun shared with someone special. Handle foundational issues. Make reservations and schedules. Leave time for observation and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply a bonus to family savings. A steady income trickle builds over time. Work together for a common goal. Contribute to shared accounts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with a partner for booming results. Invent new possibilities, and motivate each other. You’re gaining respect. Compromise pays off. Stay receptive.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your health and fitness routines for growing strength and endurance. Meditate on your moves. Nurture your body, mind and spirit. Nature soothes and inspires you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Put your words and actions behind a matter of passion. Keep a promise with your partner. Express your love, affection and admiration for extra points.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Pour energy into a domestic improvement. Clean and clear out clutter. Add a colorful touch. Is it barbecue weather?
Thought for Today: “Begin somewhere; you cannot build a reputation on what you intend to do.” — James Russell Lowell, American essayist (1819-1891)
Notable birthdays: Movie producer Robert Evans is 89. Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 79. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 76. Actor Gary Busey is 75. Comedian Richard Lewis is 72. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 71. Rock musician Ian Paice is 71. Singer Don Dokken is 66. Rock singer Colin Hay is 66. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 64. Actress Kimberlin Brown is 58. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 58. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 57. Actress Judith Hoag is 56. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Stedman Pearson is 55. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 55. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 54. Musician Dale Baker is 53. Actress Melora Hardin is 52. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 51. Actress Christina Chang is 48. Rap DJ Shadow is 47. Actor Lance Barber is 46. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 42. Actress Zuleikha Robinson is 42. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 41. Actor Luke Kirby is 41. Country musician Todd Sansom is 41. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 41. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 37. Actress Lily Rabe is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 36. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors is 28. Actress Camila Mendes is 25.
