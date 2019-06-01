Today’s Birthday (06/01/19). A romantic partnership dream could come true this year. Discipline with financial planning realizes your goals. Rising summer income leads you to resolve an obstacle with shared finances. A joint money boom next winter precludes a shift in personal cash flow. Collaboration builds strength and resilience.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity or valuable discovery presents itself. Discipline and planning pay off in silver. Advance on long-term goals. Visualize perfection. It could get blissful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Go for it! A personal ambition is within reach. Your chances of winning improve. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy peaceful privacy. Luxuriate with time for yourself. Consider what’s ahead, and get your plans together. Finish what you’ve begun. Review options and relax.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time together with old friends. Strengthen bonds and foundational connections. You’re especially charming. Reaffirm shared commitments. Share some sweetness with dear people.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discipline gets results at work. Rely on experience. Provide leadership and connect with powerful allies. Do what you love. Share your talents. Generate positive results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and chase a passion. Travel and explore for love. A valuable opportunity deserves pursuit. Use creativity and a sense of playfulness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lay strong financial foundations for an endeavor, vision or goal. The profit potential is golden. Consult an expert. Invest in quality and durability.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share a magical moment with your partner. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Your greatest strength is love. Together, you’re an especially powerful force.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Now you’re in the zone! Energize your moves, and surge ahead. Nurture your health and vitality with good food and rest. Give an excellent performance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your sweetheart. Make a romantic connection. Indulge in creative passion projects. Invest in home, family and real estate. Make beauty a priority.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Provide beautiful touches and delicious flavors. Express your heart in creative ways. Tend and nurture your garden for strong growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Reinforce shared support for common gain. Creative communications provide long-term benefits. Adjust to changes. Provide motivation and inspiration. Others provide brilliant ideas. Aim for harmony.
Thought for Today: “Our age knows nothing but reaction, and leaps from one extreme to another.” — Reinhold Niebuhr, American theologian (1892-1971)
Notable birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 85. Actor Morgan Freeman is 82. Actor Rene Auberjonois is 79. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 74. Actor Brian Cox is 73. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 72. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 72. Actress Gemma Craven is 69. Actor John M. Jackson is 69. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 67. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 66. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 63. Actor Tom Irwin is 63. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 60. Rock musician Simon Gallup is 59. Country musician Richard Comeaux is 58. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 58. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 51. Actress Teri Polo is 50. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 50. Actor Rick Gomez is 47. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 46. Singer Alanis Morissette is 45. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies is 42. Comedian Link Neal is 41. TV personality Damien Fahey is 39. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 38. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 38. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 38. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 37. Actor Taylor Handley is 35. Actress Zazie Beetz is 28. Actress Willow Shields is 19.
