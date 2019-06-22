Today’s Birthday (06/22/19). Your health, work and fitness flourish this year. Build and grow a shared vision with your partner. Summer self-discovery inspires new directions with a partnership. Fall in love again next winter before a personal challenge calls for resolution. Vitality and energy flower with regular practice.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Take a walk to clear your head. Consider what you want, and review options. Wait to make a final decision. Rest and think.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your team. Together, you can realize a long-held dream. Your influence is spreading. Good news comes from far away. Connect and network.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority for a few days. Move quickly to resolve a challenge. Resolution provides dreamy benefits. Listen to your intuition. You’re jamming.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The sky’s the limit. Put on your comfortable walking boots to explore fresh terrain. Experience something you’ve been dreaming about. Make bold discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Now you’re cooking. Coordinate actions to produce lucrative results. Together, you can contribute long-lasting value to a shared venture. Discover an insider advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time spent with someone attractive. Share the load, and discover new tricks. It’s not only easier, but also more fun. Cook up a fine romance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself for maximum health and wellness. Your physical performance shines. Make technical improvements. Profit from good coaching. Set realistic goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and enjoy the game. Indulge yourself with fun and creative activities. Invite someone attractive to play. Share a passionate pursuit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fix something before it breaks. Domestic matters have your attention. Make practical repairs and upgrades. It’s amazing what you can do with paint.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work on a creative project. Express and share ideas, invitations and news. Information flows with velocity. Sift through facts and data. Present a useful summary.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Check the numbers. The profit potential is high for the next few days. Take advantage by pouring on the steam. Keep your customers satisfied.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re especially persuasive and charismatic. Who would you like to be? Dress the part, and practice the role.
Thought for Today: “If you look at life one way, there is always cause for alarm.” — Elizabeth Bowen, Irish author (1899-1973)
Notable birthdays: Actress Prunella Scales is 87. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 86. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 83. Movie director John Korty is 83. Actor Michael Lerner is 78. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 76. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 76. Singer Peter Asher is 75. Actor David L. Lander is 72. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 72. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 71. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 70. Actress Meryl Streep is 70. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 70. Singer Alan Osmond is 70. Actor Murphy Cross is 69. Actor Graham Greene is 67. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 66. Actor Chris Lemmon is 65. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 63. Actor Tim Russ is 63. Rock musician Garry Beers is 62. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 61. Rock musician Alan Anton is 60. Actress Tracy Pollan is 59. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 59. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 57. Actress Amy Brenneman is 55. Author Dan Brown is 55. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards is 55. Rock singer Steven Page is 49. Actor Michael Trucco is 49. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub is 48. TV personality Carson Daly is 46. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 46. Country musician Jimmy Wallace is 46. Actor Donald Faison is 45. Actress Alicia Goranson is 45. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien is 43. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 40. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 34. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway is 34. Pop singer Dina Hansen is 22.
