Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 19

Today’s Birthday (03/19/22). Invent new possibilities this year. Planning, preparation and coordination enable excellence. Springtime breakthroughs with creative expression inspire summer changes with educational and travel plans. Autumn favors investigation, exploration and discovery, before you make revisions and editorial changes next winter. Backstage productivity pays well.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Surprise! Romance is part of the equation. Expect temporary confusion. Don’t gamble. Minimize risks. Love captures your heart. Resist the temptation to hide. Smile.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain healthy routines as much as possible despite a challenge. Technical difficulties become apparent. Minimize risks. Guard against breakage. Stick to basic moves.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Love comes knocking. Follow your heart. Conditions are unsettled. Controversy could arise. Rearrange your schedule as needed. Take extra care. Strengthen basic elements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Home, sweet home holds your heart. Postpone travel and get into domestic projects. Choose and measure carefully to avoid mistakes. Find a fabulous bargain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor breaking news. A fascinating thread unspools. Avoid gossip. Keep patience with technical breakdowns, delays or misunderstandings. Intuition suggests underlying assumptions. Confirm with multiple sources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Invest in success without extravagance or risk. Keep costs down. Resist the temptation to splurge. Apply energy to increasing the profit potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. A theory doesn’t work. Slow to review. Reinforce basic structures. Schedule carefully. Watch where you’re going. Develop and grow stronger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re energized by a possibility. Plan, organize and put the pieces together. New information dispels old fears. Fall in love with an idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pull together and miracles become possible. Watch for hidden pitfalls. Avoid risk or expense. Contribute to a team effort and your community pulls with you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Obsess over the details. Best efforts can fail. This is a test. Do the job and avoid distractions. Review for accuracy. Your professional influence rises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You’d like to break free from old routines. Minimize risks. Study options. Traffic could present delays or breakdowns. Consider another view. Try something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Avoid expensive propositions and financial negotiations. Complications or temporary confusion could cause misunderstandings. Quietly work behind the scenes for lucrative gain. Increase shared assets.

Notable birthdays: Actor Renee Taylor is 89. Actor Ursula Andress is 86. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 85. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 76. Actor Glenn Close is 75. Actor Bruce Willis is 67. Actor-comedian Mary Scheer is 59. Playwright Neil LaBute is 59. Actor Connor Trinneer is 53. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 52. Rapper Bun B is 49. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Actor Virginia Williams is 44. Actor Abby Brammell is 43. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 34. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 33. Actor Philip Bolden is 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0