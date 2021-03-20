Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 20

Today’s Birthday (03/20/21). Thrive through teamwork this year. Disciplined coordination and collaboration are your magic wand. Adapt with travel and study complications to explore new terrain this spring before summer creativity soars to new heights. Resolve financial obstacles next winter before an exploration takes flight. Connect and collaborate.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a practical action phase. You’re in your element this month, with the Sun in your sign. Achieve personal objectives. Smile for the cameras.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects over the next month under the Aries Sun. Plan and strategize for your next phase. Savor peace, solitude, nature and great music.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get into a teamwork phase, with the Sun in Aries. It’s an excellent month for community action. Connect online. Grow your social networks. Collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Gain professional respect and authority over the next month, with the Sun in Aries. Advance your career. Your status is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a month-long educational exploration and expansion phase. Indulge your curiosity this month, with the Sun in Aries. Get obsessed in a fascinating study.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts, with the Sun in Aries. This month could get lucrative. Determine and coordinate actions. Invest for long-term growth.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships grow stronger this month, with the Aries Sun. Share love, admiration and respect. Work together and magnify the energy exponentially. Creative collaboration flourishes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and vitality, with the Sun in Aries. Balance your busy month with adequate rest. Take short, frequent breaks. Maintain healthy practices.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Someone finds your energy attractive. You’re lucky in love and games this month, with the Sun in Aries. Compete and have fun. Follow your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family this month. Improvement projects provide satisfying results, with the Sun in Aries. Raise the level of your shared domestic bliss. Relax at home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Studies and research flourish over the next four weeks, with the Sun in Aries. Satiate your curiosity. Indulge your passion for learning. Express enthusiasm and inspire someone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — With the Sun in Aries for a month, it’s easier to make money. Divert some into savings. Make hay while the sun shines.
Notable birthdays: Actor Hal Linden is 90. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 82. Country singer Don Edwards is 82. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 76. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 75. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 73. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 72. Actor William Hurt is 71. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 71. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 70. Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 67. Actor Amy Aquino is 64. Movie director Spike Lee is 64. Actor Theresa Russell is 64. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 64. Actor Holly Hunter is 63. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 58. Actor David Thewlis is 58. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 56. Actor Jessica Lundy is 55. Actor Liza Snyder is 53. Actor Michael Rapaport is 51. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 50. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 48. Actor Paula Garcés is 47. Actor Michael Genadry is 43. Actor Bianca Lawson is 42. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 41. Actor Nick Blood (TV: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 39. Actor Michael Cassidy is 38. Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 37. Actor Ruby Rose is 35. Actor Barrett Doss is 32.