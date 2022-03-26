Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 26

Today’s Birthday (03/26/22). Fortune favors community participation this year. Tackle bold initiatives with determination, collaboration and coordination to win. Springtime abundance fills your cup. Invest into shared accounts this summer, before they hit autumn gold, to provide welcome winter personal funds. Share joys, comfort and laughter with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about the way you’d like things to go at work. Find solutions through social networking. Discuss dreams, potential and possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a fascinating long-distance connection. Discuss dreams and ambitions with teachers, trainers and experienced friends. Luck sparks in conversation. Learn by doing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A crazy idea may work. Collaborate to gather the resources needed. Don’t rely on unstable sources. A small investment now can produce high returns.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic dreams can come true. Discuss your ideas, interests and visions. Together, you’re especially powerful. Talk about what you would love. Investigate possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a comfortable rhythm and enjoy the dance. Practice your moves. Luck follows initiative, discipline and passion. Learn from masters and experts. Keep improving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a romantic or creative challenge. Share ideas and potential solutions with friends. Follow your heart and fortune goes along. Relax and have fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk with family. Domestic dreams can come true. Align on the creative direction to take. Enjoy the comforts of home together. Share delicious treats.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your creative skills. Express your affection, emotions and feelings. Articulate what’s in your heart, in words, images or music. Share and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap into lucrative opportunities. Repay a favor. What comes around, goes around. Fortune follows initiative. Invest for success. Manage for positive cash flow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Try a different power tactic. Make a personal change. Dreams are within reach. Success comes through diversity. Advance by leaps and bounds. Take charge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate your next move. Conditions are improving. Meditate on what you really want. Listen to your heart. Plan and prepare to realize an inspiring possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Support a community effort to realize a common dream. Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Discuss strategies, options and opportunities. Collaborate.

Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 92. Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Actor James Caan is 82. Author Erica Jong is 80. Journalist Bob Woodward is 79. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas is 73. Comedian Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 72. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 70. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0