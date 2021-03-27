Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 27

Today’s Birthday (03/27/21). Thrive with help from friends this year. Strengthen networks, alliances and collaboration with steady, reliable action. Adapt around travel barriers this spring before summer creativity blossoms into glorious harvest. Save for unstable winter financial conditions, before educational investigations produce valuable prizes. Together, your team wins.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your partner’s opinion is important. Collaborate for common cause. Avoid risk or upset. Keep your promises. Take it easy and choose simple, reliable favorites.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical health priorities. Choose stability over illusion. Get your heart pumping. Talk about long-term dreams with a coach, mentor or teacher.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider creative possibilities. Express yourself through your preferred medium. Share family news and updates. Relax and have fun. Connect with someone special.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic changes you’d love to see. Imagine and invent possibilities. Share them to discover another’s brilliant idea. Align on solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt communications around a transition. Talk about promising potential, interesting possibilities and relevant news. Discuss how you’d like things to be. Network and connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor expenses carefully to leave a cushion for the unexpected. Make changes or adaptations for shifting conditions. Complete old projects. Begin a lucrative new phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a personal turning point. If you’d like new results, say something new. Imagine who you could be. Acknowledge fundamental core values. Look another direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Complete old projects and prepare for the next phase. Peaceful settings inspire productivity and imagination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re stronger. Changes initiate a new social phase. Acknowledge elders and newbies alike. Share appreciation and gratitude. Honor each other. Invent what’s next.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate interesting professional opportunities. Make a career shift. Complete one project and begin another. Update and polish materials. Pursue dreamy assignments and collaborators.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make a shift. Begin another educational phase. Follow your heart. Weigh options and potential. Investigate current fascinations. Learn new talents and skills.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts to adapt for new conditions. Haste makes waste. Check for errors or changes. Collaborate with taxes, insurance or legal matters.
Notable birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 86. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 82. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 81. Actor Michael York is 79. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 71. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 62. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 58. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 58. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 57. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 56. Actor Talisa Soto is 54. Actor Ben Koldyke is 53. Actor Pauley Perrette is 52. Singer Mariah Carey is 51. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 51. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 51. Actor Nathan Fillion is 50. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 46. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 45. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 37. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 34. Actor Brenda Song is 33. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 31. Actor Taylor Atelian is 26. Actor/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 21. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (TV: “Holland’s Got Talent”) is 17.