Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 21

Today’s Birthday (03/21/20). Good fortune shines on your career this year. Practice together for coordinated teamwork. An amazing opportunity motivates a home renovation. Adapt to summer itinerary changes before a blossoming domestic bliss phase. Change your story next winter before a most excellent adventure. Your influence is growing.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep existing commitments and review plans and schedules before accepting new responsibilities. Make time for love, beauty, rest and relaxation. Create an inspiring long-term goal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Check public opinion before presenting. Adapt with suggestions and coaching from others. Pull together with friends and allies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to complete a professional priority. Talk about dream careers with friends. Share resources for advancement. Help each other rise. It’s easier together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance on your journey with help from friends. Make long-distance connections. Make fascinating discoveries. Take advantage of good conditions to explore new frontiers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dream, plot and invent with your partner. Adapt budgets to your new vision. Monitor progress and measure the gap between current status and desired results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Spend time with someone attractive. Partnership flowers, especially when you talk about dreams, desires and ambitions. Consider what you want. Support each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine winning the gold. Raise the level of your performance by working with talented coaches and mentors. Share your dreams and keep practicing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of dear friends and family. Talk about dreams, ambitions and plans. Exchange connections and resources. Share the love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with interior decoration. Clean a mess, make repairs or move the furniture. Unify, simplify and clarify. Consider color, lighting and texture.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write down a brilliant idea. Capture your views, musings and sketches. Discuss inspiring visions, potential and possibilities. Adapt the story to new circumstances.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Raise your income level with persuasive marketing and charm. Share your exciting projects. Talk about your dreams and visions. Invite participation and contribution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more confident. Take charge for what you want to create. Let others know what you’re working on. Energize a conversation for possibility.
Thought for Today: “Is it worse to be scared than to be bored, that is the question.” — Gertrude Stein, American writer (1874-1946).
Notable birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 81. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 80. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 79. Actress Marie-Christine Barrault is 76. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75. Actor Timothy Dalton is 74. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 74. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 70. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 69. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 62. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 62. Actor Gary Oldman is 62. Actress Kassie Depaiva is 59. Actor Matthew Broderick is 58. Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 58. Actress Cynthia Geary is 55. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 54. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 53. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 53. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 52. Actress Laura Allen is 46. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 42. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: “The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actor Scott Eastwood is 34. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 28. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is 26. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 16.