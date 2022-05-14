Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 14

Today’s Birthday (05/14/22). Envision perfection and plan your path this year. Professional status rises with steady efforts. Spring highlights personal accomplishments, before summer changes affect you and your partner. Taking your relationship to romantic heights this autumn provides comfort with a winter challenge. Align heart, mind and spirit.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Study financial options with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Monitor budgets and adjust to suit the current situation. Unexpected expenses could alter your plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your patience and sense of humor. A surprising situation requires adaptation. Postpone what you can, when needed. Simplify expectations. Support each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. There may be complications. Slow for tricky sections. Adapt around a change. Exercise and sunshine energize and brighten your mood.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for fun and romance, despite obstacles, distractions or interruptions. Flexibility, patience and humor help to navigate a change. Rely on someone you love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home and family require attention. Find out what’s wanted and needed. Share ideas and solutions. Make domestic upgrades and adjustments. Provide delicious treats.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The news could take you by surprise. Adapt with creative changes. Revise and edit. Check in with your networks for the latest. Shift the message.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected expense could drain savings. Reduce unnecessary purchases. Adapt plans for new circumstances. Generate positive cash flow with patience, humor and determination.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Don’t let a change throw you off your stride. Gracefully step over pitfalls or sketchy situations. Smile for the camera.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy recharges you. Avoid noise or inconvenience. Adapt with unexpected news. Slow the pace and consider where you’ve been, what’s ahead and best options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish amazing results. Carefully navigate a tricky situation. Avoid gossip, controversy, drama or provoking jealousies. Social connections reveal solutions and possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Support a professional project through a transition, shift or change. A challenging situation demands your attention. Provide calm leadership and stability. Inspire by example.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a surprising development in stride. Your educational journey could face an interruption, an obstacle or redirection. Take time to think. Revise routes or itineraries.

Notable birthdays: Photo-realist artist Richard Estes is 90. Actor Dame Sian Phillips is 89. Former Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., is 80. Movie producer George Lucas is 78. Guitarist Gene Cornish is 78. Actor Meg Foster is 74. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 71. Rock singer David Byrne is 70. Actor Tim Roth is 61. Rock singer Ian Astbury (The Cult) is 60. Rock musician C.C. (aka Cecil) DeVille is 60. Actor Danny Huston is 60. Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 56. Fabrice Morvan (ex-Milli Vanilli) is 56. R&B singer Raphael Saadiq is 56. Actor Cate Blanchett is 53. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 53.

Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 51. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann is 50. Singer Natalie Appleton (All Saints) is 49. Singer Shanice is 49. Actor Carla Jimenez is 48. Rock musician Henry Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 44. Alt-country musician-singer Ketch Secor is 44. Rock singer-musician Dan Auerbach is 43. Rock musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T’s) is 41. Actor Amber Tamblyn is 39. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 38. Actor Lina Esco is 37. NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 33. Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 29.

