Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Domestic projects produce satisfying results. Action now can have long-lasting benefit. Take advantage of a lucky break. Savor sweetness together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Write your story. Grab an unexpected opportunity. Launch and publish. Get your message out. Find your networks and share.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Take advantage of lucrative possibilities. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Invest in success. Profit from a dreamer’s vision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and bolder. Advance a personal passion project. Enjoy spontaneous diversions and treats. You can have your cake and eat it.