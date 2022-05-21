Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 21

Today’s Birthday (05/21/22). You’re especially popular this year. Disciplined studies win a prize. Summer brings a shift with health, fitness and work, before autumn energizes your physical performance. Enjoy your cozy cocoon before winter metamorphosis, and your springtime social life blooms into excitement. Connect and share to grow together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Adapt around an unexpected change. Solutions arise in conversation between friends. Pull together and win.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and it flowers. Adjust for a surprise. Tweak professional plans. Communication unlocks doors and reveals new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Study and explore. You’re especially powerful and confident, with the Sun in your sign. Make positive changes. You’re in your own element now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Work together to find solutions around a temporary financial shortfall or complication. You’re especially productive in privacy this month. Finish old projects. Profit from collaboration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You could walk into a romantic surprise. Don’t react without thinking. Prioritize love and it grows. You’re especially popular under the Gemini Sun. Get social.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health and vitality. Slow to adapt with changes. Work carefully. Love recharges you. Strengthen your heart with exercise, nature and good company.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay flexible and romance could spark. Enjoy shared favorites. You’re in educational expansion mode this month, with the Sun in Gemini. Share what you’re learning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Solve a domestic challenge with extra love and attention. Talk about what you want to create together. This month favors collaborative financial planning and profits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication works magic. Collaboration flourishes over the next month under the Gemini Sun. Seek out brilliant tutors, partners and allies. It could get romantic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find a clever solution to a financial challenge. Discover new income opportunities. Reduce overconsumption. Fix hidden leaks like unused subscriptions. Conserve energy and resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — The ball is in your court. Take it where you want. You’re especially lucky in love this month. Creativity percolates. Confidence comes naturally. Score.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Focus on keeping existing commitments for now. Rest and recharge at home. Postpone travel, crowds or noise. Organize and plan.

Notable birthdays: R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 81. Musician Bill Champlin is 75. Singer Leo Sayer is 74. Actor Carol Potter is 74. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 71. Actor Mr. T is 70. Music producer Stan Lynch is 67. Actor Judge Reinhold is 65. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 63. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 56. Actor Fairuza Balk is 48. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 48. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 48. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 39. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 38. Actor David Ajala is 36. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 35. Country singer Cody Johnson is 35. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 32. Actor Sarah Ramos is 31.

