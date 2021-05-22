Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 22

Today’s Birthday (05/22/21). Deepen your educational exploration this year. Earn prizes with diligence, persistence and determination. Adjusting to changes with your partner this spring inspires a summertime personal flowering. Slowing down to look within this winter leads to blossoming romance. Investigate passions, talents and skills to grow stronger.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your hero comes to the rescue. Discipline and experience matters. Connect and communicate. Let someone teach you a new trick. It’s all for love and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity energizes your work. Practice the basics to reach for mastery. Advance with open eyes, ears and heart. Abandon false illusions. Physical action builds strength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Apply disciplined practices with creativity and compassion for satisfying results. Share sweet moments with dear ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with family. Authorize domestic improvements for long-term benefit. Invest in durability. Avoid risk or waste. Fill your home with love and deliciousness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Creativity inspires your own take on it. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results. Don’t share unfinished work. Work behind the scenes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and coordinated action can get profitable. Stick to basic facts. Avoid risk or controversy. Draw upon hidden assets. Consider exit strategies and backup plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance with charisma and persuasive charm. You can muster this confidence. Don’t gloss over harsh realities. Abandon rose-colored glasses. Take charge for what matters.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Private time recharges and restores. Relax and let your imagination fly. Give away outworn things. Clean space for what’s ahead. Creative ideas spark in your sanctuary.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Connect for common passion. Share the latest news and resources. Let your hive mind creatively brainstorm and buzz.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Challenging work can reap extra reward. Don’t complain or argue when illusions fade. Focus on the heart connection. Passion feeds your creative inspiration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study and research flowers. Discuss the heart part. Disciplined efforts advance farther than expected. Avoid risk or controversy. Discover hidden beauty in familiar places.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Support each other to grow shared accounts. Avoid blurting out harsh realities or negative views. Monitor assets and liabilities. Grow income and savings with disciplined optimism.
Notable birthdays: Actor Michael Constantine is 94. Conductor Peter Nero is 87. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83. Actor Frank Converse is 83. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 81. Actor Barbara Parkins is 79. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 78. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 71. Actor-producer Al Corley is 66. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 64. Singer Morrissey is 62. Actor Ann Cusack is 60. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 60. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 59. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 57. R&B singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 55. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Actor Brooke Smith is 54. Actor Michael Kelly is 52. Model Naomi Campbell is 51.