Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 8

Today’s Birthday (05/08/21). Enjoy career growth and success this year. Steady preparation and backstage efforts win big. Changing shared financial strategies this spring leads to a summer income boost. Resolve a personal issue next winter, before a joint venture hits the jackpot. Celebrate accomplishments, milestones and partnership.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Trust your heart to lead. You love learning, with Venus in Gemini (along with Mercury). Creativity flowers. Tap into passion, curiosity and inspiration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Recharge and plan. Income can surge, with Venus in Gemini this month. This phase could get profitable. Make heart connections. Put love into your work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular this month, with Venus (and Mercury) in your sign. Use your persuasive charms for common gain. Teamwork and collaboration come naturally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional dreams and goals. Privacy soothes and restores, with Venus in Gemini. Connect with nature and a sense of the eternal. Envision perfection.