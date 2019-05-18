Today's Birthday (05/18/19). Join forces for lucrative reward this year. Lay solid foundations for educational exploration. Your creative muses sing to you this summer, before an educational obstacle shifts your path. Discover exciting new cultures, ideas and flavors next winter, motivating reporting changes. Family and community connections flower.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The stakes could seem high with this Scorpio Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adjust to a change in plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon. Take a new direction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Scorpio Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase. Create something beautiful.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Generate positive cash flow. Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Make a change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective phase. Rest and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Navigate a transition. This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish an older project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Prepare for new directions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Launch a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with unconsidered concepts. Learn from a master.
Thought for Today: "A conference is a gathering of people who singly can do nothing, but together can decide that nothing can be done." — Fred Allen, comedian (1894-1956)
Notable birthdays: Actor Bill Macy is 97. Actress Priscilla Pointer is 95. Hall of Fame sportscaster Jack Whitaker is 95. Actor Robert Morse is 88. Actor Dwayne Hickman is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82. Actress Candice Azzara is 78. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 77. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 73. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 71. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 71. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 70. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 69. Actor James Stephens is 68. Country singer George Strait is 67. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 59. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 59. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 58. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 53. Singer-actress Martika is 50. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 49. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 44. Country singer David Nail is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Allen (Mista) is 39. Actor Matt Long is 39. Actor Allen Leech is 38. Christian-rock musician Kevin Huguley (Rush of Fools) is 37. Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 34. Actor Spencer Breslin is 27. Actress Violett Beane is 23. Actress Hala Finley is 10.
