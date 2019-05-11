Today’s Birthday (05/11/19). Together, your touch is golden this year. Grow your exploration with discipline. Express your views this summer, before a fork in the road deviates your journey. Your investigation yields exciting discoveries next winter, providing something new to write about. Find collaborative solutions for shared gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about money, and don’t spend much either. Make plans for fun with family and friends. Cook up something wonderful. Invent a fine romance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Fix up your place. The best-laid plans can have gaps or holes. You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate to find cost-effective solutions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce the basic foundations of a creative project. Provide stability to grow your elaborations and details. Make plans and outlines. Study the options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Watch your step to avoid mistakes. Make plans for growth and expansion while maintaining a tight budget. Stash it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Gain options with strength. Don’t divulge a secret source. Guard your energy. Practice to grow it. Refine plans to realize a personal vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down, and consider your plans and itineraries. Anticipate future challenges. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Organization provides the backbone of your next adventure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can’t do everything. Delegate what you can. Proceed with caution to avoid breakage. Raise the level of organization and coordination for peace of mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide excellent service despite a potential hurdle. Make sure that everyone is on the same page. Draw upon hidden resources. Review and revise professional plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Venture farther out. You don’t need to spend a fortune. Enjoy a frugal exploration without suffering. Hunt for the perfect route and landing spots.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Two heads are better than one with a financial decision. Contribute to a shared effort. You’re building for the future. Wear practical shoes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Work out an issue with your partner. What seems like a breakdown now could grow in time to become a blessing. Adjust plans and preparations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical moves to grow your skills. Play by the rules, and expand your influence. Concur with an expert on the most sensible option.
Thought for Today: “No idea is so antiquated that it was not once modern. No idea is so modern that it will not someday be antiquated.” — Ellen Glasgow, American author (1874-1945)
Notable birthdays: Comedian Mort Sahl is 92. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 86. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 83. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 78. Actress Pam Ferris is 71. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 69. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo is 67. Actress Frances Fisher is 67. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 67. Actor Boyd Gaines is 66. Country musician Mark Herndon (formerly with Alabama) is 64. Actress Martha Quinn is 60. Country singer-musician Tim Raybon (The Raybon Brothers) is 56. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 55. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 51. Country musician Keith West (Heartland) is 51. Actor Nicky Katt is 49. Actor Coby Bell is 44. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 41. Actor Austin O’Brien is 38. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 37. Rapper Ace Hood is 31. Latin singer Prince Royce is 30. Actress Annabelle Attanasio (TV: “Bull”) is 26. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 25.
