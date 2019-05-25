Today’s Birthday (05/25/19). Take your partnership to new levels this year. Strengthen shared financial infrastructures. Get a personal income boost this summer, before shifting tides with a collaborative venture. By next winter, that tide turns to silver, inspiring new financial directions. Together, you’re greater than your sum.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities from a comfortable spot. Handle urgent matters, and postpone what you can. Rest and recuperate without fuss or great expense.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t keep pushing against a roadblock. Stop and reassess with your team. Review strategies and refine for efficiency. Friends can be especially helpful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge or puzzle could slow the action or cause a mess. Take charge. Reach out to teammates and colleagues. Share information and resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially curious. Not everything you discover is beautiful. Your exploration also reveals hidden dirt. Avoid conflict. Stick to reliable routes and connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t offer to pay for everything. Take stock and consider future goals. Keep reducing debt. Maintain clear records with a financial collaboration.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Strategize your moves together to avoid duplicating or missing efforts. In the busy shuffle things can get lost. You don’t have to do everything. Cooperate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Move faster to meet rising demand. Physical efforts reap results. Watch your step, and stay focused to avoid accidents. Balance with good food and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your romantic ideas may not play out as planned. Keep a sense of humor, and clean messes as they occur. Avoid expense or fuss. Relax together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax in the comforts of home. Cook up something delicious with friends and family. Enjoy domestic projects to beautify your home and garden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication flows with greater ease, although it may not always be good news. Challenge old assumptions. Put aside small concerns. Connect and share.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ventures are worth pursuing. Get your ducks in a row. Stay in communication about financial transactions, negotiations and decisions. Celebrate positive balances.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Imagine a personal dream realized. What would it take? Invite your talented friends to participate. Create something wonderful.
Thought for Today: “I hate quotations. Tell me what you know.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist and poet (1803-1882)
Notable birthdays: Actress Ann Robinson is 90. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 85. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 83. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 80. Country singer Jessi Colter is 76. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 76. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 75. Actress Karen Valentine is 72. Actress Jacki Weaver is 72. Rock singer Klaus Meine is 71. Actress Patti D’Arbanville is 68. Playwright Eve Ensler is 66. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 64. Actress Connie Sellecca is 64. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 61. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 59. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 56. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 52. Actor Joseph Reitman is 51. Rock musician Glen Drover is 50. Actress Anne Heche is 50. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush are 49. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 49. Actress Octavia Spencer is 49. Actor Justin Henry is 48. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 46. Actress Molly Sims is 46. Actress Erinn Hayes is 43. Actor Cillian Murphy is 43. Actor Ethan Suplee is 43. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 41. Actor Corbin Allred is 40. Actress-singer Lauren Frost is 34. Actress Ebonee Noel is 29. Musician Guy Lawrence is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 25.
