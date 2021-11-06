Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 6

Today’s Birthday (11/06/21). Home projects blossom this year. Consistent actions build and beautify your castle. Support each other through autumn challenges, before falling into a profitable winter opportunity. Spring inspires passion and romance, developing into summer’s insights and personal growth. Love is the magic ingredient.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Venture farther out. Focus on financial planning, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Find clever ways to cut costs. Plan and coordinate with partners.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your collaboration could bear fruit. Partnership flowers for about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. A connection could become romantic. Share and grow together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your health, work and fitness benefit from communication, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Streamline practices, procedures and routines. Inspiration energizes you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Fun and romance sizzle, with Mercury in Scorpio. Express your heart. For the next three weeks you’re exceptionally creative, charming and attractive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family takes priority. Learn from young people. Domestic harmony benefits from communication over three weeks. Discuss home renovations and solutions, with Mercury in Scorpio.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make yourself at home and get creative. Commune with your muses. Express your ideas. Capture inspiration into notebooks and files. Scorpio Mercury waxes poetic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit from your clever ideas, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Discover new revenue sources. Strong communication skills get lucrative. Promote and market.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can find the money. Self-expression comes naturally, with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent yourself and share your vision. You’re especially charismatic and charming.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peace and privacy. Complete old projects and prepare for new over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Review and revise plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and consider the situation. Avoid automatic reactions or snap judgements. Revise group plans for recent changes. Reinforce communication channels. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks favor important professional decisions, with Mercury in Scorpio. Plan your next career move. Explore possibilities. Discuss your dream position.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discovery beckons. Renew old bonds and traditions. Consult with experts, and plan your next adventure. Discuss logistics and make reservations. Apply for dreamy situations.

Notable birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Singer Rory Block is 72. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 57. Rock singer Corey Glover is 57. Actor Brad Grunberg is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 51.

Actor Thandiwe Newton (formerly Thandie) is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 42. Actor Patina Miller is 37.

