Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/19). Personal dreams can come true this year. Discipline with financial management provides satisfying benefits. Save some winter silver to ease transitions with shared finances. Self-discovery next summer provokes a lucrative boom for family fortunes. Provide leadership and service with humility and integrity.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Celebrate accomplishments and milestones with friends and colleagues. Acknowledge the ground taken and yet ahead. Share delicious flavors, inspiration and new possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow up on new connections, old friends and recent promises that can benefit your career. Share your portfolio and website. Focus on providing excellent work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore potential educational opportunities. New destinations tempt ... discuss possibilities and objectives with your team. Consider expenses, potential gain and benefits. Choose your route.