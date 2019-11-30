Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/19). Personal dreams can come true this year. Discipline with financial management provides satisfying benefits. Save some winter silver to ease transitions with shared finances. Self-discovery next summer provokes a lucrative boom for family fortunes. Provide leadership and service with humility and integrity.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Celebrate accomplishments and milestones with friends and colleagues. Acknowledge the ground taken and yet ahead. Share delicious flavors, inspiration and new possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow up on new connections, old friends and recent promises that can benefit your career. Share your portfolio and website. Focus on providing excellent work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore potential educational opportunities. New destinations tempt ... discuss possibilities and objectives with your team. Consider expenses, potential gain and benefits. Choose your route.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared accounts to take advantage of favorable conditions. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities. Make requests. Offer valuable insights and data. Take things up a notch.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s suggestions and advice. You may not always agree. It’s important to be heard. Compromise where you can. Find a satisfactory solution together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Play by the rules and practice your moves. Your physical game keeps getting stronger. Healthy foods, rest and regular exercise keeps your battery charged.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy sweet moments with your inner circle. Share a delicious meal, beautiful walk or sunset. Cut distractions or screen time to appreciate someone’s charms.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Tend your garden with love. Take advantage of a bargain or an opportunity to make a home improvement you’ve been wanting. Enjoy simple pleasures with family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get engaged with intellectual and communication projects. Edit and refine your message. Develop a clever idea. Practice creative skills. Share, connect and reach out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Monitor the budget to keep your cash flow positive. Generate great results by focusing on providing value. Collect what’s due.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your element. Use your unique arts and skills to advance a personal cause. Share your discoveries and practical solutions. Invite participation and celebration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile to focus on practical productivity. Meditate on what’s possible. Contemplate options and potential routes to your desired objective. Make choices privately.
Thought for Today: “Civilization is the limitless multiplication of unnecessary necessities.” — Mark Twain (1835-1910).
Notable birthdays: G. Gordon Liddy is 89. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 82. Movie director Ridley Scott is 82. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 79. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 76. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 74. Playwright David Mamet is 72. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 67. Musician Shuggie Otis is 66. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 65. Singer Billy Idol is 64. Historian Michael Beschloss is 64. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 62. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 62. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 57. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 56.
Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54. Rock musician Mike Stone is 50. Music producer Steve Aoki is 42. Singer Clay Aiken is 41. Actor Billy Lush is 38. Actress Elisha Cuthbert is 37. Actress Kaley Cuoco is 34. Model Chrissy Teigen is 34. Actress Christel Khalil is 32. Actress Rebecca Rittenhouse is 31. Actress Adelaide Clemens is 30.