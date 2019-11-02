Today’s Birthday (11/02/19). Silver flows your way this year. Maintain open communication with your networks. Your message takes off this winter before a twist in the road changes your educational direction. Resolve a summer financial challenge before a fabulous adventure. Put passion into your work and it will pay.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Self-discipline provides the edge. Emotion clashes with logic. Push past previous limits. Resist temptation. Exceptional patience may be required. Write down your discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate possibilities. Listen to an experienced adviser and consider consequences before making a move. Observe and learn. Anticipate changes. Choose and make reservations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A shared financial dream can be realized with discipline, coordination and persistence. Draw up plans. Communicate to resolve roles and duties. Review before acting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A loving partnership produces long-lasting benefits. Discuss wants, wishes and desires. Make promises. Plan actions for later. Create the relationship of your dreams.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with your work, health and fitness pays long-term dividends. Profit from meticulous service. Plan your moves in advance for later action. Reaffirm your commitment.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider how you’d like things to go with a romance or creative project. Passions are in high gear. Look before leaping. Stick to the rules.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan domestic changes carefully before initiating. Brainstorm with family and housemates before committing funds. Clean house. Dig and uncover surprises. Plot and dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The dynamics may change. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listen and observe. Pay attention to the latest news. Communication gets you further than action now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable moneymaking routines. Plan carefully before spending or implementing. Marketing and promotional communications pay off. You’re earning respect as well as profits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Try a different power tactic. Consider the situation and make a personal change. Upgrade your style. Watch for hidden complications. Plan your moves in advance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Postpone chaos, crowds and noise. Find a peaceful place to review plans and fill in the details. Strategize and coordinate. Get organized.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get more done with less. Accept assistance and offer it when needed. Use your wit and charm. Share costs and benefits.
Thought for Today: “Our most dangerous tendency is to expect too much of government, and at the same time do for it too little.” — President Warren G. Harding (1865-1923).
Notable birthdays: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 81. Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 81. Actress Stefanie Powers is 77. Author Shere Hite is 77. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 74. Actress Kate Linder is 72. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 61. Actor Peter Mullan is 60. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 58. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 56. Actress Jenny Robinson (“Bull Durham”) is 56. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 55. Actress Lauren Velez is 55. Actor Sean Kanan is 53. Actor David Schwimmer is 53. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 52. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 52. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 52. Rock musician Fieldy is 50. Actress Meta Golding is 48. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 48. Actress Marisol Nichols is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Timothy Christian Riley (Tony Toni Tone) is 45. Rapper Nelly is 45. Actor Danny Cooksey is 44. Rock musician Chris Walla is 44. Actress Reshma Shetty is 42. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” ‘’Dancing With the Stars”) is 39. Country singer Erika Jo is 33. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 29.
