Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 16

Today’s Birthday (10/16/21). Savor beauty, romance and love this year. Strengthen skills and bonds with steady practice. Autumn market changes require adaptation with joint accounts, before solving winter creative or communication puzzles. Shared ventures profit this spring, leading summer cash flow to rise. Playfulness sparks creative genius.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider possibilities. Review priorities to adapt around changing circumstances. Keep a low profile. Finish what you promised. Find a private spot to write.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Check public opinion before launching. Friends can help you take advantage of good conditions. Connect to accomplish a victory larger than any individual could manage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Career matters claim your attention. Forge ahead. Prepare for an inspection or test. Catch a lucky break. Direct communication and action with heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor conditions closely and launch your investigation when favorable. Research and dig for solutions. Energize an exploration. Follow a passionate thread. You’re learning fast.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on shared finances. Reduce consumption and expenses to conserve resources. Discover a lucky surprise. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Collaborate to advance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize and collaborate. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Release stress. Relax and enjoy familiar company. Share the load and you can accomplish wonders.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Grab an opportunity. It could get messy. Do the heavy lifting. Practice your moves. Balance with rest and good food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conditions may not favor fun and romance, but you could cook some up anyway. It might not look magazine perfect. Relax and enjoy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Put your artistic creativity and passion into interior decoration and home renovation. Draw on hidden resources. Make a mess to build back better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Venture out farther intellectually. Research and learn your subject at a deeper level. Solve a puzzle. Untangle a knot. Share what you’re learning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’ve got the wheels in motion. Keep spinning your magic and weaving it into gold. Generate cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and getting stronger. Listen to a hunch. Prepare to launch a personal project. Dedicated action mixed with support from friends wins.

Notable birthdays: Actor Angela Lansbury is 96. Actor Peter Bowles is 85. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 84. Actor Barry Corbin is 81. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 80. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 78. Actor Suzanne Somers is 75. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 74. Producer-director David Zucker is 74. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 73. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 70. Actor Morgan Stevens is 70. Actor Martha Smith is 69. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 65. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 63. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 62. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 61. Actor Randy Vasquez is 60. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 59. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 59. Actor Christian Stolte is 59. Actor Todd Stashwick is 53. Actor Terri J. Vaughn is 52. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 52. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 50.

