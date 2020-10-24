Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 24

Today’s Birthday (10/24/20). Benefit through creativity and communication this year. Coordinate regular conversations to grow results over time. Navigating changes with a joint venture this winter sparks new income sources. Monitor summer cash flow to manage limitations, before a shared endeavor gets profitable. Your work is gaining attention.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and coordinate. Hold yourself to high standards. Take action for a team effort. Secure the ground taken.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work assignments and responsibilities. Learn from another’s mistake. You can find what you need. Discover solutions in your own backyard. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — OK, you can go now. Launch initiatives and explore wider terrain. Expand your horizons. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Follow rules carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tailor plans to fit the budget. You can get what you need. Collaborate with your partner and family. Inspire your team to victory. Lead by example.