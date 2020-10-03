Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 3

Today’s Birthday (10/03/20). Domestic joys highlight this year. Consistent practices plus coordinated upgrades benefit home and family. Changes alter your education or travel plans this winter, motivating a creative epiphany. Make an artistic shift next summer, leading you to explore new territory. Family bonds deepen with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your imagination. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Pick the lowest hanging fruit. Keep nurturing your garden. You’re energized.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Expect temporary confusion. Adapt to changes in real time. Keep your patience. Let your light shine.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow down. Changes the next level up could affect you positively. Make time to review plans and consider circumstances from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your friends. Your team comes to the rescue. You’re supporting others. Pull together to get farther. All for one, and one for all.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to surpass a professional challenge. Action speak louder than words, which can dissipate. Adapt to changes in real time. Get moving.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Classes, research and studies can get fruitful. Observe and take notes. Investigate options and clarify doubt. Sift information from different views.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take practical actions to contribute to a shared financial venture. Avoid distractions or chatter and get straight to the job at hand. Collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with your partner. Give and take. Bend with the wind. Forgive miscommunications. Stay in action to keep promises and deadlines. Change direction intuitively.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Listen first before advancing, to avoid delays or errors. Notice emotional and intellectual concerns. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love. Enjoy your favorite games, shows and people. Practice your arts and talents. Share comfort food and a walk somewhere beautiful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practical action at home can generate satisfying results. Avoid distractions. Talk is cheap. Miscommunications spark easily. Clean, repair and upgrade for direct family benefit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Write down your insights and discoveries. Keep your objective in mind. Avoid complaints, gossip or whining. Clarify miscommunications immediately. Review carefully before publishing.
Notable brthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 84. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79. Actor Alan Rachins is 78. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 77. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 69. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 66. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 66. Actor Hart Bochner is 64. Actor Peter Frechette is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 61. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 61. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 59.
Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58. Actor Clive Owen is 56. Actor Janel Moloney is 51. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 49. Rock singer G. Love is 48. Actor Keiko Agena is 47. Actor Neve Campbell is 47. Actor Lena Headey is 47. Singer India.Arie is 45. Rapper Talib Kweli is 45. Actor Alanna Ubach is 45. Actor Seann William Scott is 44. Actor Shannyn Sossamon is 42. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 41. Actor Seth Gabel is 39. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 38. Actor Erik Von Detten is 38. Singer-musician Cherrill Green (Edens Edge) is 37. Actor Tessa Thompson is 37. Country singer Drake White is 37. Actor Meagan Holder is 36. Actor Christopher Marquette is 36. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 32. Actor Alicia Vikander is 32. Actor Noah Schnapp (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 16.
