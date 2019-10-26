Today’s Birthday (10/26/19). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Disciplined practices can help you realize a creative dream. Winter creativity, arts and expressions flourish, leading your educational journey in a new direction. Changes with income next summer inspire you to explore exciting new horizons. Follow your heart and silver flows.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem along with your partner. Resolve it together. Conversation, promises and action restore integrity and workability. Avoid arguments through diplomacy, tact and grace.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Act quickly without spending recklessly. Stay close to home. Prioritize positive cash flow. Collaborate with a partner to get farther. Practice for a strong performance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your heart calls you into action. Keep things simple. Weigh pros and cons to determine an investment’s potential. When clear, advance a possibility together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make home repairs and renovations. Upgrade housekeeping systems and structures. Don’t overextend. Collaborate with your partner and family. Beautify spaces.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep agreements. The most valuable thing you have is your word. Don’t beat yourself up when you fail. Acknowledge it and move on. Keep practicing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through your words and actions. Postpone romance or games to prioritize a profitable job. Polish your marketing materials. Use images to illustrate abstractions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. Don’t worry about the future. Allow yourself to have fun in the moment and enjoy simple pleasures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Hide out if necessary. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Recharge and recuperate from recent changes. Avoid controversy, expense or hassle. Consider personal plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your team to honor a transition or change. Listen to all views. Share beauty, stillness and peace. Consider both big picture and meta moment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fresh page in your work and career. Pamper yourself to adapt to recent changes. Set yourself up for success. Assemble supplies and equipment.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to notice the scenery. The journey is worth as much as the destination. Let go of fears, assumptions or preconceptions. New connections become profitable.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Complete financial transactions, negotiations and reports. Cut superfluous expenses and fluff. A business trip could turn profitable. Pull your load.
Thought for Today: “Without a song, each day would be a century.” — Mahalia Jackson, gospel singer and civil rights activist (born this date in 1911, died in 1972).
Notable birthdays: Actress Shelley Morrison is 83. Actress Jaclyn Smith is 74. TV host Pat Sajak is 73. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 72. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 67. Rock musician David Was is 67. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52’s) is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes is 66. Actor D.W. Moffett is 65. Actress-singer Rita Wilson is 63. The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, is 60. Actor Patrick Breen is 59. Actor Dylan McDermott is 58. Actor Cary Elwes is 57. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Actor Steve Valentine is 53. Country singer Keith Urban is 52.
Actor Tom Cavanagh is 51.
Actress Rosemarie DeWitt is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp is 48. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 46. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 44. Actress Lennon Parham is 44. Actress Florence Kasumba is 43. Actor Hal Ozsan is 43. Actor Jon Heder is 42. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 41. Actor Jonathan Chase is 40. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku is 36. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 35. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 33. Actor Beulah Koale (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 28.
