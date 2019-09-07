Today’s Birthday (09/07/19). Home and family take your heart this year. Love motivates you into focused action. Winter brings romance, fun and heartwarming sweetness, before a community puzzle requires resolution. Make messes with home renovation or relocation next summer, before pieces fall into place with friends. Create domestic bliss.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Monitor and edit communications carefully. Dispel illusions, and go for clarity. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t charge ahead blindly. Watch the road ahead carefully for unexpected dips and turns. Adapt to current events and news. Monitor conditions as you go.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Planning saves time and money. Collaborate to get what’s needed. Discuss shared financial endeavors, and strategize for best value. Provide imagination and enthusiasm.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your partner can see your blind spots. Collaborate for a wider view and deeper perception. Negotiate to refine the plan. Share resources, ideas and talents.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices and routines, despite distractions or competition for your attention. Don’t overdo things. Postpone what you can. Exercise energizes you. Rest deeply.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a lovely connection. Keep things practical, as distractions abound. Discover shared enthusiasms, passions and pursuits. Create romance, delight and intrigue from simple ingredients.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Prioritize foundational structures, and budget less urgent upgrades for later. Keep systems functional. Invest in efficiency and conservation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Navigate a conflict of interests or misunderstanding by listening and learning, generously. Communicate your view and consider others. Keep a cool head, and compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Appearances can be deceptive. Check out a lucrative opportunity for solid foundations. Keep your scheduled appointments and obligations. Money saved is money earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Abandon preconceptions, expectations and fantasies. Growth and development flower. Recognize what you have. Consider your strengths. Make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider past and future while resting in the present. Dreams and visions flavor your plans with possibility. Listen to your intuition, and check the data.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Social activities further your career. Participate with parties, meetings and gatherings. Let your friends know what you’re up to. Share ideas and possibilities.
Thought for Today: “The theory seems to be that as long as a man is a failure he is one of God’s children, but that as soon as he succeeds he is taken over by the devil.” — H.L. Mencken, American journalist-author (1880-1956).
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 89. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 76. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 73. Actress Susan Blakely is 71. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 71. Actress Julie Kavner is 69.
Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 68. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 66. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65. Actor Michael Emerson is 65. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 63. Singer Margot Chapman is 62. Actress J. Smith-Cameron is 62. Actor W. Earl Brown is 56. Actor Toby Jones is 53. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 50. Actress Diane Farr is 50. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 49. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 49. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 49. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 46. Actor Oliver Hudson is 43. Actor Devon Sawa is 41. Actor JD Pardo is 40. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: “Code Black”) is 35. Actress Alyssa Diaz (TV: “Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 34. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 33. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 32. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.