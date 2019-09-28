Today’s Birthday (09/28/19). Coordinate, communicate and collaborate this year. Home beautification projects flower with persistent actions over time. Love makes your home sparkle this winter, before a professional challenge takes focus. Sidestep communication barriers next summer, before an accomplishment lights up your career. Make powerful requests, with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and partnership unlock new possibilities under this Libra New Moon. Support each other through changes or transformations. Begin a new phase together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Fresh energy floods your performance. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your work. Patiently practice.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A romantic relationship transforms. This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. It’s all for love, and love for all.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds that were planted long ago flower.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication opens beautiful doors. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Libra New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for powerful connection and collaboration.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative phase. Creative communications benefit your sales under this New Moon. Align words and actions. Step into new levels of prosperity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — An exciting personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Community and team breakthroughs provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Benefit through connecting with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities gestate under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Level up.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Discover different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate incoming silver. Get creative to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Thought for Today: “A great truth is a truth whose opposite is also a truth.” — Thomas Mann, German writer (1875-1955).
Notable birthdays: Actress Brigitte Bardot is 85. Actor Joel Higgins is 76. Singer Helen Shapiro is 73. Actress Vernee Watson is 70. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 69. Rock musician George Lynch is 65. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 62. Actor Steve Hytner is 60. Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 55. Country singer Matt King is 53. Actress Mira Sorvino is 52. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 52. Actress-model Carre Otis is 51. Actress Naomi Watts is 51. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 50. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 48. Country musician Chuck Crawford is 46. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 44. Rapper Young Jeezy is 42. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 42. Actor Peter Cambor is 41. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 40. Actress Melissa Claire Egan is 38. Actress Jerrika Hinton is 38. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 38. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 37. Comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson is 35. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 33. Actress Hilary Duff is 32. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 27.
