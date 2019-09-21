Today’s Birthday (09/21/19). Benefit through strong family ties this year. Reliably show up for the ones you love. Enjoy sweetness together this winter, before a community effort shifts focus. Home improvements could disrupt next summer, before a shared win with friends. Making a difference begins at home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Research and plan materials, sources and options. Look for hidden costs and impractical details. Hunt for a valuable solution.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments. Pay attention. Withhold judgment or determination. All is not as it appears. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Look for the way around.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Avoid old worries and frustrations. Take care of business to keep deadlines and promises. Reschedule when needed. For different results, say something new.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — When unfocused or foggy, ask, “What do I want here?” Pamper yourself with ambrosia, rest and hot water. Consider your self-interest. Handle personal matters.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider current events. Adapt to changing plans. Take a philosophical view. Reflect on your own personal history, core values and future dreams. Persist.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Passions could get incited. Look before you leap. Stay frugal and attentive. Share data and resources to advance a group cause. Get involved with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discover limitations at work. Fact and fantasy clash. Decrease clutter, and postpone what you can for now. Stick to practical priorities and basics.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take your show on the road. Enjoy the scenery along the way. Your educational adventure may not go as planned. Adapt and learn.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on shared financial plans. Collaborate without provoking sensitivities. You won’t have to defer gratification forever. Pass on things no longer needed. Set your targets.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner on a challenge. Put your heads together. Avoid controversy or risk, and handle basic practical priorities. Wait for developments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t overdo things physically. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Prioritize your health and work. Avoid toxic inputs. Nurture your energy and wellness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Recharge your energy by indulging your passions, arts and creativity. Express what’s in your heart. Have fun with people you love. Goof around.
Thought for Today: “The only true measure of success is the ratio between what we might have done and what we might have been on the one hand, and the thing we have made and the things we have made of ourselves on the other.” — H.G. Wells, English author (born this date in 1866, died 1946.)
Notable birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 78. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 76. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 75. Musician Don Felder is 72. Author Stephen King is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 70. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 69. Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye is 68. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 62. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 62. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 60. Actor David James Elliott is 59. Actress Serena Scott-Thomas is 58. Actress Nancy Travis is 58. Actor Rob Morrow is 57. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 56. Actress Cheryl Hines is 54. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 51. Actress-talk show host Ricki Lake is 51. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 51. Actor Billy Porter is 50. Actor Rob Benedict is 49. Actor James Lesure is 48. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 48. Actor Luke Wilson is 48. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 41. Actor Bradford Anderson is 40. Actress Autumn Reeser is 39. TV personality Nicole Richie is 38. Actress Maggie Grace is 36. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 36. Actress Ahna O’Reilly is 35. Rapper Wale is 35. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 33. Actor Ryan Guzman is 32. Actors Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino are 21.
