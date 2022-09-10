Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 10

Today’s Birthday (09/10/22). Grow family savings this year. Gain strength and stamina with consistent healthy routines and practices. Autumn’s domestic bliss energizes you for a career shift this winter. Study, learn and expand your perspective next spring. Make home upgrades next summer. Collaborative efforts pay extra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Seek and discover career opportunities. Make professional changes with this Full Moon. Realign efforts over the next two weeks to fulfill talents, passions and purpose.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Pisces Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work out the next phase together. Adapt shared finances over the next two weeks. Collaborate to raise family cash flow after tonight’s Full Moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust and reorganize plans. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical work and fitness phase. Changes get illuminated by this Pisces Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Pisces Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Notable birthdays: Actor Greg Mullavey is 89. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 82. Actor Tom Ligon is 82. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Actor Judy Geeson is 74. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 74. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 73. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 72. Country singer Rosie Flores is 72. Actor Amy Irving is 69. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 68. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 68. Actor Kate Burton is 65. Movie director Chris Columbus is 64. Actor Colin Firth is 62.

Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 62. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59. Actor Raymond Cruz is 58. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 56. Actor Nina Repeta is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 54. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54. Actor Johnathon Schaech is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 50. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 48. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 47. Actor Jacob Young is 43. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 42. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 40. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 39. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 38. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 36. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 35. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 33. Actor Chandler Massey is 32. Actor Hannah Hodson is 31. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 18.