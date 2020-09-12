Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 12

Today’s Birthday (09/12/20). Love flowers anew this year. Steady action gets results. Barriers disrupt travel and education. Navigate career challenges this winter, before a sweet family phase unfolds. Summer renovations and home upgrades set the stage for a professional growth spurt. Prioritize passion, fun and romance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Step into renewed leadership. It’s easier to launch professional plans now that Jupiter is direct. Take charge of your career. You’re in growth mode.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels, adventures and studies take new ground now that Jupiter stations direct. Launch an exploration of uncharted territory. Expand your terrain. Learn new tricks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your family fortunes with close observation and steady contributions. Now that Jupiter is direct, it’s easier to save money. Work together to realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance to the next level in a partnership. Teamwork comes easier now that Jupiter’s direct. Collaborate, negotiate and compromise. Expand and grow together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical energy, health and vitality expand, with Jupiter stationing direct. Practice for powerful performance. Strive for excellence and grow stronger. Routines soothe and satisfy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your creative plans. Romance and passion and flower, with Jupiter direct. Harness inspiration and enthusiasm. Play and have fun, especially with someone charming.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your family. It’s a good time to launch home improvement projects, now that Jupiter’s direct. Take action to advance long-anticipated plans. Celebrate together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communications flow more freely, with Jupiter direct. Launch a creative project. Participate in a growing conversation. Network and strengthen communities. Expand creative collaborations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune blesses your endeavors, inviting fresh abundance. Finances improve, now that Jupiter’s direct, with more lucrative opportunities. Expand your business and profits in new directions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Guard what you love, with Jupiter direct in your sign. You’ve got the power to make things happen. Your influence is expanding; use it for good.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition gets louder, with Jupiter direct. Insights arise through meditation, reflection and introspection. Consider the past, present and future. Benefit through transition and change.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations leap forward, with Jupiter direct. Friendship and community ties bring opportunities and benefits. Teamwork can accomplish great things. Expand and strengthen social bonds.
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., is 81. Actor Linda Gray is 80. Singer Maria Muldaur is 78. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 69. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 68. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 68. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 68. Actor Peter Scolari is 65. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 64. Actor Rachel Ward is 63. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 58.
Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 55. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 54. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 54. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 53. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 52. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 51. Actor-singer Will Chase is 50. Actor Josh Hopkins is 50. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 46. Actor Lauren Stamile is 44. Rapper 2 Chainz is 43. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 42. Actor Ben McKenzie is 42. Singer Ruben Studdard is 42. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 40. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 39. Actor Alfie Allen is 34. Actor Emmy Rossum is 34. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 31. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 27. Actor Colin Ford is 24.
