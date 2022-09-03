Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 3

Today’s Birthday (09/03/22). Family fortunes rise this year. Physical energy, strength and skills grow with consistent practice. Domestic bliss highlights this autumn, motivating winter professional changes. Study, investigation and exploration reveal treasure next spring, leading to a summer home renovation or relocation phase. Collaborative efforts get lucrative.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Roadblocks or traffic could delay travels. Illusions abound. Stick to facts. Choose for reliability. Hidden dangers could arise. Study carefully. Focus on what you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves. Avoid impetuous expenses. Find what you need nearby. You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get pushy, especially with your partner, or expect fireworks. Tempers could be short. Patiently remind them of shared commitments. Stick to old favorites.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make sure you’re on solid ground. Slow to check. Avoid impulsiveness or risk accidents. Don’t push into a wall. Monitor and move when clear.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic obstacles abound. Don’t chase after illusions. Wait for better conditions. Love triumphs in the end. Focus on what makes your heart happy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical domestic priorities. Tempers could get heated. Find ways to chill. Clean and do chores. Prepare something refreshing. Relax at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with allies. Practice tact and diplomacy. Gentle persuasion works better than force. Clarify practical objectives and coordinate strategies. Offer positive examples. Strengthen communications.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain practical financial priorities. Avoid conflicts of interest. Keep discussion minimal; tempers spark easily. Don’t chase a mirage or illusion. Simplify plans for ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Be willing to get help if the work’s too hard. Listen and put in the corrections you choose. Think and move quickly. Assess the practical features. Send it now. Allow yourself to be creative. Complications arise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and reconfigure plans. Avoid overheating. Sort fact from fiction before choosing or passing judgment. Adapt to go around an obstacle. Relax and think.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Keep your patience, especially in group situations. Trust a loved one over an authority figure. Don’t talk back. Assumptions get challenged. Listen carefully.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Guard against technical glitches at work. Take care with files and important communications. Edit carefully. Polish materials before presenting. Backup and save with care.

Notable birthdays: Actor Pauline Collins is 82. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 80. Actor Valerie Perrine is 79. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 74. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 67. Actor Steve Schirripa is 65. Actor Holt McCallany is 58. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 57. Actor Costas Mandylor is 57. Actor Charlie Sheen is 57. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 47. Actor Ashley Jones is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 44. Actor Joel Johnstone is 44. Actor Nick Wechsler is 44. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 43. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 39. Actor Christine Woods is 39.

Actor Garrett Hedlund is 38. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 36. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 30.