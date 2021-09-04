Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 4

Today’s Birthday (09/04/21). Fortune flows through healthy practices this year. Build strength and fitness with steady routines. Ride a professional rocket this summer, before autumn winds rearrange your educational directions. Domestic bliss inspires this winter, evolving into exciting springtime exploration. Stretch your capacities and performance levels.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Inspiration reveals new possibilities for romance, creativity and fun. One interesting connection leads to another. Changes could require adaptation. Share the load. Express your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider the bigger picture with a domestic puzzle. What’s upcoming and predictable, and are you prepared? Discuss potential solutions with family. Choose for durability.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects blossom although it could seem chaotic. Reinforce basic structures. Adapt to unexpected news. Discuss potential solutions. New possibilities arise in conversation.