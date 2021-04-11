Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 11

Today’s Birthday (04/11/21). Strengthen relationships to grow this year. Build connections, collaborations and networks for shared gain. Facing new educational destinations this spring leads to satisfying summer writing, communication and creative accomplishments. Shift sales and income strategies this winter, before educational opportunities beckon. Fortune flows through social connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a two-week period of personal growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Aries New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The next phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation following the New Moon. Connect to share love, support and appreciation.